News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Habitat for Humanity collecting holiday lights for recycling program

You can drop off your holiday lights at several locations collecting donations for the Holiday...
You can drop off your holiday lights at several locations collecting donations for the Holiday Lights Recycling Program.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for humanity has seen a surge in holiday light donations in the last week. They take both broken and working lights to keep them out of the landfill.

The Holiday Lights Recycling Program collects about two tons of Christmas lights each year. “Everything in this box was collected already this year so this is just what’s come in in the first week,” says Tiffany Arnold, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Wausau.

They take both your working lights and the ones that don’t. “All holiday lights that are working can be resold in our store to other people in the community who are looking for them,” says Arnold. The ones that don’t work get recycled.

Arnold says, “We’ve got a bin full of Christmas lights that are getting ready to be recycled, and then we have volunteers that will take apart all of these little light bulbs.” Last year they had around 120 volunteers. This year, Arnold expects even more people will help out.

“Our volunteers sort and organize and test all of the Christmas stuff that comes in. Anything that can be resold in the store they actually will clean, sort, price, and prepare,” Arnold adds.

It helps in multiple ways. The first is keeping the environment clean and second, it helps people who need homes in Marathon County. All the proceeds from both the sale of working lights and recycled ones go to fund the Home Ownership, Home Build Program.

“Landfill space is limited, really. We’re just trying to make sure we have a small footprint here and also raise some well-needed funds for our program.”

Habitat for Humanity just launched the build for their 71st habitat home in Marathon County.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Wausau or to donate to their cause, click here or see the graphic below.

These are the places you can donate for the Holiday Lights Recycling Program
These are the places you can donate for the Holiday Lights Recycling Program(n/a)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

Latest News

The venue has entertained patrons for 95 years
Future looks grand for The Grand Theater after 95 years of entertaining the community
Your Town Wausau
Landmark Building remains a prominent fixture in downtown Wausau after nearly 100 years
Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday
Safety tips to ensure your holiday cheer is the only thing that burns brightly