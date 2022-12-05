Habitat for Humanity collecting holiday lights for recycling program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for humanity has seen a surge in holiday light donations in the last week. They take both broken and working lights to keep them out of the landfill.

The Holiday Lights Recycling Program collects about two tons of Christmas lights each year. “Everything in this box was collected already this year so this is just what’s come in in the first week,” says Tiffany Arnold, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Wausau.

They take both your working lights and the ones that don’t. “All holiday lights that are working can be resold in our store to other people in the community who are looking for them,” says Arnold. The ones that don’t work get recycled.

Arnold says, “We’ve got a bin full of Christmas lights that are getting ready to be recycled, and then we have volunteers that will take apart all of these little light bulbs.” Last year they had around 120 volunteers. This year, Arnold expects even more people will help out.

“Our volunteers sort and organize and test all of the Christmas stuff that comes in. Anything that can be resold in the store they actually will clean, sort, price, and prepare,” Arnold adds.

It helps in multiple ways. The first is keeping the environment clean and second, it helps people who need homes in Marathon County. All the proceeds from both the sale of working lights and recycled ones go to fund the Home Ownership, Home Build Program.

“Landfill space is limited, really. We’re just trying to make sure we have a small footprint here and also raise some well-needed funds for our program.”

Habitat for Humanity just launched the build for their 71st habitat home in Marathon County.

