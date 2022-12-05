News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash

Wrapping paper in the garbage on Dec. 23, 2019. (WSAW Photo)
Wrapping paper in the garbage on Dec. 23, 2019. (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department will host a free presentation on Tuesday to help people learn ways to produce less garage during the holiday season

Waste Less this Holiday Season will be held at the public library in Wausau Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn tips for wasting less money and being more “green” this holiday season. People throw away 25% more trash during the holiday season. The presentation will highlight gift ideas, food-saving tips, and zero-waste actions.

The first 20 people to sign up will receive a free “green” stocking stuffer gift. Click here to sign up.

Presenters for the event are Susan Schuller, program director at Recycling Connections and Elena Wolff, a UWSP student. The presentation will be held at the Wausau Library in the Community Room on the second floor. The library is located at 300 1st St in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week

Latest News

The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, December 5th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, December 5th, 2022
The Grand Theater in Wausau
Your Town Wausau: How The Grand Theater keeps Wausau vibrant
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week