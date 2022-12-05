Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department will host a free presentation on Tuesday to help people learn ways to produce less garage during the holiday season

Waste Less this Holiday Season will be held at the public library in Wausau Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn tips for wasting less money and being more “green” this holiday season. People throw away 25% more trash during the holiday season. The presentation will highlight gift ideas, food-saving tips, and zero-waste actions.

The first 20 people to sign up will receive a free “green” stocking stuffer gift. Click here to sign up.

Presenters for the event are Susan Schuller, program director at Recycling Connections and Elena Wolff, a UWSP student. The presentation will be held at the Wausau Library in the Community Room on the second floor. The library is located at 300 1st St in Wausau.

