First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of December in North Central Wisconsin featured plenty of sunshine with below-average temperatures for this time of year. Some changes are on tap for the week ahead. Mostly clear Sunday evening, with clouds moving in overnight into Monday morning. Not as cold with lows in the mid 10s to around 20.

Clear through midnight then increasing clouds overnight. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Monday as a cold front slides east across the state. There is a chance of snow showers in the southern parts of the area during the morning Monday into the early afternoon. The latest indications are showing less in the way of possible snowfall south of Highway 29, with a coating to less than a half inch. No less, a few slippery spots are possible on Monday. Highs in the low 30s.

A chance of snow showers in Central Wisconsin, otherwise lots of clouds. (WSAW)

Another weak front may be passing by the area on Tuesday with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon through the evening. Any accumulations are forecast to be minor. Highs Tuesday around 30. Clouds breaking for some sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Highs will be near or slightly above average through the week. (WSAW)

The next weather maker moving across the Midwest may stay too far to the south to really impact Central Wisconsin. The trends are for the chance of snow showers in the far southern parts of the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, while better odds for snow to fall in southern Wisconsin. With this storm still a few days out, things are bound to change, and we will monitor the storm track as the week goes on. Highs Thursday in the mid 30s. Some sun on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow may affect the southern parts of the area Thursday night. (WSAW)

Snow may only affect our far southern counties Friday morning. (WSAW)

Next weekend could feature another opportunity for snow in the region. The long-range models continue to shift the makeup of this storm system, now showing a slow-moving cold front pushing through the region from Saturday night into Sunday. The early outlook is for mainly snow to fall, but there are still a lot of variables that need to be resolved when it comes to accumulation and impacts. Once again, something will be watched in the coming days. Don’t cancel any travel plans you may have in mind, but be sure to check back for updates. Highs next Sunday are in the low 30s.

A cold front could produce snow in the region Saturday night into Sunday. (WSAW)

A cold front could produce snow locally next Sunday. (WSAW)

