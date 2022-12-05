News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Highs remaining consistent, chance for light snow during the week

Chance for light snow to track through the state Monday & Tuesday, but accumulations will be minor.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chances for some light snow or flurries to fall at the start of the week, but impactful weather chances remain low over North-Central Wisconsin. Rinse and repeat type of weather will be on tap for much of the work week.

Snow chances possible to start the work week
A cold front Monday will slide east through the Badger State, triggering flurries or snow showers. Any snow tracking through the state should remain in the southern parts of the area, south of HWY 29, for the morning into early afternoon.

Some freezing rain mix to fall in the southern parts of the state Monday
Snow showers or flurries possible Monday afternoon-evening
The latest indications are showing less in the way of possible snowfall south of Highway 29, with a coating to less than a half inch. No less, a few slippery spots are possible on Monday. Chance for freezing rain to occur in parts of Adams and Juneau county Monday morning and afternoon. This would create some icy roadways in spots. Highs between 30 and 34 from North to South.

Today will be cloudy with a chance for flurries
Another round for light snow to fall Tuesday during the afternoon and evening as a weak front passes. Any accumulations are forecast to be minor. Highs Tuesday around 30. Clouds breaking for some sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. The next weather maker moving across the Midwest Thursday may stay too far to the south to really impact Central Wisconsin. Highs Thursday in the mid 30s. Some sun on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow showers possible Tuesday morning and afternoon
