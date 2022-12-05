News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Christian Watson continues historic stretch

Watson scored two more touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-19 win over Chicago
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - Before Sunday’s game against Chicago, Christian Watson had reeled in six touchdowns in three games. Following the game Sunday, he’d continue to keep up that rapid pace by adding two more touchdowns in the Packers’ 28-19 win.

Watson had one touchdown through the air, a 14-yard fourth-down strike at the end of the first half and a 46-yard jet sweep on the ground to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.

The rookie wide receiver’s inconsistencies from the beginning of the season seem like a lifetime ago, as now he finds himself as one of the Packers’ most dependable targets.

“It’s a rapid, wild development that it’s hard to think about another player who goes from being kind of a here-and-there, minimal production to go-to type player, a home run type player,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers likened Watson’s unconventional style of catching to former Packer Jeff Janis who had solid chemistry with the veteran quarterback. For Watson, he’s just appreciative to be playing such a big part on the team.

“It’s exciting to be able to play such a role in our offense,” said Watson. “I’m Just excited to be out there and contributing.”

Watson’s game-clinching touchdown was actually the brain child of Marshfield native and Packers’ offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Stenavich was in his ear really wanting to call that play late in the game.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jaire Alexander turns tough day into heroic ending
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Packers complete second half comeback to top Bears 28-19
University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee