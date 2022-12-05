News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
Snow showers could affect locations south of Highway 29 Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week

Latest News

1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies after fireworks warehouse fire
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new barrage of Russian strikes