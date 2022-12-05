News and First Alert Weather App
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accuse of causing a crash that killed his passenger is expected to appear in court Monday.

The crash happened Nov. 18 on Highway 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling west when it entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.

The driver, Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30 was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash. An initial appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, also of Appleton. Investigators said three other passengers were uninjured.

Crus-Zelaya remains in the Portage County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

