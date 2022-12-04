Wisconsin wins thriller at Marquette in overtime

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 129th meeting of the two in-state rivals, Wisconsin edged out Marquette in Milwaukee Saturday night 80-77 in overtime.

The Badgers dominated the first 20 minutes of play, leading 41-30 at halftime. However, a late surge by the Golden Eagles made it a tight game late.

A big stepback three by Chucky Hepburn gave Wisconsin a late two-point lead with under a minute to go. However, with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Oso Ighodaro would rock a dunk to tie the game, ultimately forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Wisconsin would build a five-point cushion, thanks to a big triple by Jordan Davis. Marquette would again claw back, eventually tying the game on a Kam Jone three-pointer. The difference ended up being a Max Klesmit floater to give Wisconsin a lead. The Golden Eagles couldn’t find an answer and a late turnover would seal a three-point Wisconsin win.

It’s the first win for the Badgers in Milwaukee since 2016. Hepburn led Wisconsin with 19 points on 7-10 shooting. Jones was the leading man for Marquette with a game-high 26 points.

The Badgers move to 6-2 with a win, while Marquette drops to 6-3. Wisconsin next faces Maryland on Tuesday while Marquette hosts North Carolina Central on the same night.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series over the Golden Eagles 70-59.

