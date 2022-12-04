News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

The three-year starter announced the decision via social media Sunday
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin three-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s entering the transfer portal Sunday. Mertz made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Mertz came into Wisconsin with plenty of hype. A four-star recruit out of Overland Park, Mertz had his up-and-down moments throughout his three years at the helm. In his first game as a starter in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Mertz tossed five touchdowns in a win over Illinois. At other points, turnovers plagued the quarterback.

Mertz finishes his Wisconsin career with a 19-13 record. In his time, he threw for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

