Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin three-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s entering the transfer portal Sunday. Mertz made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Mertz came into Wisconsin with plenty of hype. A four-star recruit out of Overland Park, Mertz had his up-and-down moments throughout his three years at the helm. In his first game as a starter in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Mertz tossed five touchdowns in a win over Illinois. At other points, turnovers plagued the quarterback.

Mertz finishes his Wisconsin career with a 19-13 record. In his time, he threw for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

