News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee

The Warriors fell Saturday night 8-5
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5.

The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.

The Warriors play next on Tuesday with a conference game at Marshfield.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Latest News

University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an...
Wisconsin wins thriller at Marquette in overtime
High school sports 12-2-22
High school sports 12-2-22
Marcus Hall against D.C. Everest.
Three area basketball teams pick up wins in Dec. 2 prep highlights