Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee
The Warriors fell Saturday night 8-5
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5.
The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
The Warriors play next on Tuesday with a conference game at Marshfield.
