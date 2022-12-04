Packers trail Chicago 16-10 at halftime.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 206th meeting of the NFL’s oldest rivalry, the Packers trail the Bears 16-10.

The Bears elected to get the ball first and made the most out of the opportunity. An 11-play drive only covered 53 yards, but Chicago put through a 40-yard field goal to take the first lead at 3-0.

After a Packers’ three-and-out, the Bears made Green Bay pay in a bigger way. Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields broke off a 55-yard run to extend Chicago’s lead, a 10-0 score that held at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Green Bay found some rhythm on offense. A 13-play drive put the Packers on Chicago’s six-yard line, but Green Bay couldn’t convert a third and five and settled for a short Mason Crosby field goal to get on the board at 10-3.

On the Bears’ next offensive series, the Green Bay defense came up with a play. As Chicago was driving, Rasul Douglas forced a fumble on Chase Claypool that was scooped up by Rudy Ford. After a review, the call stood as called and Green Bay took over. However, the Packers’ drive would stall after a fourth down stop by the Bears.

It didn’t take too long for the Bears to go back on the move. Justin Fields launched a 56-yard pass to former Packer Equanimeous St. Brown to get inside the Green Bay ten. The very next play, David Montgomery took a seven-yard carry in for six. The extra point was unsuccessful leaving the score 16-3 in favor of Chicago.

Using essentially the rest of the first half clock, Green Bay went to work on the offensive side of the ball. The Packers lapped up nearly six minutes of clock before reaching the Chicago 14. Matt LaFleur would roll the dice on fourth and four, electing to go for it instead of settling for a field goal. The gamble paid off as Rodgers hit Christian Watson for the score, Watson’s seventh touchdown in the last four games. The teams entered the locker room with Chicago ahead 16-10.

