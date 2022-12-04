News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Latest News

University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee
University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
University School of Milwaukee vs Wausau
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
Wind chills will be either side of 0° Saturday night into Sunday AM.
First Alert Weather: Staying chilly through the weekend