First Alert Weather: Staying chilly through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday of December was a cold one across northern and central Wisconsin. Although sunshine dominated the day. temps during the daylight hours were either in the single digits or teens. The wind will be a bit lighter on Saturday night, but still cold. Partly cloudy to clear north, while mainly clear central and south with a starlit sky. Lows by morning on Sunday in the single digits. Wind chills will range from a few degrees on either side of zero.

Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Lots of sunshine and not as cold on Sunday. Afternoon temps rebound into the mid to upper 20s.

Lots of sunshine and chilly to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Clouds will be on the increase later Sunday night in advance of the next weak system passing by the region on Monday. Snow showers are possible on Monday from the mid-morning into the afternoon. The one aspect that is still being ironed out is the location for the best chances of minor accumulations. A coating to an inch or two is possible where the snow showers are most concentrated on Monday. Watch out for slippery stretches on the roads. Highs Monday in the low 30s.

Snow showers could affect parts of the area on Monday. (WSAW)

A coating to as much as 2' could fall in parts of the area on Monday. (WSAW)

Tuesday starts out with sunshine, then increasing clouds for the afternoon. A chance of snow showers at night. Highs in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with the chance of snow showers in the southern parts of the area later in the day and at night. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Dry on Friday with readings rising into the mid 30s during the afternoon.

Highs will be back into the 30s for most of the week ahead. (WSAW)

We are going to be keeping an eye on the next possible weather maker, which could impact the region next weekend. At this time, the long-range models are pointing to a winter storm pushing northeast toward the western and central Great Lakes. The odds are favoring the risk of snow in the region, but how long it lasts and how much falls is still very much to be determined in the days ahead. We’ll watch to see if a First Alert Weather Day may be necessary as new data rolls in the new week.

Snow could fall in the area next weekend. Stay tuned for updates. (WSAW)

