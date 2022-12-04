First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.

Lots of sunshine and not as cold on Sunday. (WSAW)

Mostly clear Sunday evening, then increasing clouds overnight into Monday morning. Lows in the mid 10s to around 20. Considerable cloudiness on Monday with snow showers possible from Highway 29 on south. Accumulations of a coating to around 1″ are possible. Be on the lookout for slippery roads if traveling from Wausau south to Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, and Necedah. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Snow showers could produce a coating to 1" in the southern parts of the are Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers could affect locations from Wausau on south Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers from Wausau on south Monday midday into the early afternoon. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers later in the day or at night in the north. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 30s.

The next weather maker that could affect the area may arrive on Thursday afternoon or night. Snow or a mix of rain/snow is possible in the southern half of the area as low-pressure tracks through northern Illinois. The precipitation should wind down early Friday morning. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. Highs on Thursday are in the mid 30s.

A winter storm could bring snow to the southern half of the area Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Snow could fall in the southern half of the area into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds and any lingering precipitation south exit Friday morning, then some sun. High in the mid 30s.

Next weekend could also feature some messy weather. A storm system developing in the eastern Rockies may track NE toward the western Great Lakes. The jury is still out on the track of the low in relation to Wisconsin and that matters because a track close enough to the south could spell snow for the region, while a track more to the west or north would include snow, a wintry mix, or possibly rain. No less, be sure to check back for updates as the week goes along. Highs on Saturday and next Sunday are in the low to mid 30s.

A winter storm could bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the region next weekend. (WSAW)

Snow or a wintry mix could be impacting the region next Sunday. (WSAW)

Highs will be closer to or a bit above average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.