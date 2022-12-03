News and First Alert Weather App
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer.

The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday.

For 14 years, Willow Springs Gardens has hosted its traditional festival to get adults and kids into the holiday spirit.

“It’s old-fashioned Christmas decorations and trees, and activities,” said Jeannie Henaman, a volunteer for the Christmas festival.

Stations full of Christmas crafts and activities for kids lined the tables at the event venue.

“The cookie decorating, it’s do at your own pace,” said Henaman. “The kids get full reign of everything available for decorating their crafts.

Event organizers said the crafts are a way for kids to dive into their creativity.

“It gets you in the Christmas mood,” said Henaman.

About 15 volunteer elves helped kids craft cookies and decorate gingerbread houses.

“It’s for the community. To get the people together for a sense of family. Get to know each other,” said Henaman.

This is the first year the festival is collecting donated, nonperishable food items to give to the United Way.

“It gets people together. Slows them down for a bit,” said Henaman.

