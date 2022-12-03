Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training

News and First Alert Weather App
The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training.(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits.

One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe to go out on.

“For ice depth, you know, we recommend at least two inches for walking, six to eight inches for any type of UTVs, ATVs, and ten to twelve inches for any vehicles, cars, and pick up trucks, " says Cody Volm, a firefighter at the department.

Volm says if you do fall through the ice, to stick your arms out in front of you to grab the ice shelf.

