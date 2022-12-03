Three area basketball teams pick up wins in Dec. 2 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Iola-Scandinavia and Amherst girls basketball picked up wins on Friday, while D.C. Everest boys basketball topped Ashwaubenon.

The Amherst Falcons were able to continue their dominance of Weyauwega-Fremont, beating them 61-40. In Iola, the Thunderbirds hosted Manawa and edged the the Wolves 48-46 to move to 4-1.

On the Boys side, Marcus Hall scored 31 points as D.C Everest topped Ashwaubenon, 58-49. Marshfield dropped a close game to La Crosse Central, 62-58.

