Soda with milk? Pepsi wants you to try it this holiday season

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda. (Source: @PEPSI, TWITTER, PEPSICO, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Good news for people who wish eggnog had carbonation.

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda, with actress Lindsay Lohan serving as a spokeswoman.

Customers who want to participate in the campaign are encouraged to post their experiences with #pilkandcookies on social media.

According to Pepsi, there will be an online challenge with cash prizes to be announced on Christmas Day.

The Pepsi campaign comes in the wake of a TikTok “dirty soda” trend where users shared videos drinking soda with items like syrup and cream.

Pepsi and milk was the favorite drink of Penny Marshall’s character on the classic sitcom “Laverne and Shirley.”

