Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis.

The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need among veterans during the winter season. Veterans in need can apply for the funds through the Veterans Service Commission.

After review of the application, the Simmy Foundation will pay to get the help where it is needed.

