News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis.

The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need among veterans during the winter season. Veterans in need can apply for the funds through the Veterans Service Commission.

After review of the application, the Simmy Foundation will pay to get the help where it is needed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Latest News

Low flu vaccination rates in Wisconsin concerning to doctors
Marcus Hall against D.C. Everest.
Three area basketball teams pick up wins in Dec. 2 prep highlights
Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024