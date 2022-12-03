Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is once again participating in the “Police Lights of Christmas” campaign along with 55 other police and sheriff’s departments across the state.

So far this year, over $165,000 has been raised statewide. Lt. Joe Johnson from the Stevens Point Police Department says, “For Portage County we brought back just shy of $9,000 in gift cards along with multiple bags to be handed out to those in need.”

He adds that it’s nice to put smiles on people’s faces with resources they would not normally have to offer.

The $5,000 worth of gift cards being handed out are for places like Walmart, Target, Kwik Trip, and Culvers. Included in the 50 gift bags to be handed out by Portage County law enforcement are hats, gloves, and hygiene items.

