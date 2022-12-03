News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Low flu vaccination rates in Wisconsin concerning to doctors

(NBC15)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In the wake of high numbers of hospitalizations and office visits for respiratory viruses seen throughout the country, particularly in pediatric care centers, Children’s Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin are concerned about lower rates of flu vaccination as we approach the holidays.

As it stands now, only 30% of Wisconsinites have received their flu vaccinations. In comparison, last year’s number at this point was 33%, down from 39% in 2020.

Flu cases are currently minimal, but they are rising. Additional concerns stem from increased cases of RSV and COVID-19.

“All physicians throughout the country are nervous going into flu season right now,” says Dave Margolis, M.D., pediatric cancer doctor from Children’s Wisconsin.

Karen MacKinnon, BPharm, RPh, from the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, says, “The best gift you can give your loved ones is to protect them while helping yourself get vaccinated.”

The CDC reports that seasonal influenza activity is high and continues to increase across the county. In 2022, there were 14 pediatric deaths caused by the flu, including two this flu season.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Police release name of woman killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Latest News

Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need
Marcus Hall against D.C. Everest.
Three area basketball teams pick up wins in Dec. 2 prep highlights
Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024