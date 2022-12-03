First Alert Weather: Colder times to start the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s the trade-off for the first weekend of December. Yes, there will be a decent amount of sunshine for both days, but temperatures have taken a step back to rather chilly for this time of the year. A cold front has shifted off to the east, ushering in colder conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise much higher than the 10s, while wind chills will range from -10° to 10° during the day with a brisk westerly wind.

Wind chills running in the single digits near or below zero. (WSAW)

Wind chills running in the single digits Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The winds will subside Saturday night with a mostly clear sky and cold. Lows slipping back into the single digits above zero. Mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend on Sunday and not as cold. Highs rebound into the mid to upper 20s. The upcoming week has some chances of snow showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Accumulations are anticipated to be minimal but there could be some slippery spots on the roads at times. Highs on Monday in the low 30s, back to the mid to upper 20s Tuesday with the chance of snow showers later in the day, while in the mid 20s for highs on Wednesday.

Staying chilly for the next few days. (WSAW)

Late week features clouds with perhaps some breaks of sunshine on Thursday. Highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy Friday with afternoon readings in the mid 30s.

