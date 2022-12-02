Your Town Wausau begins Dec. 5 celebrating city’s history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau celebrated 150 years since becoming a city in 2022. The sesquicentennial is a time to look back at the city’s history and the continued growth in the future.

It’s the reason NewsChannel 7 selected it for our Your Town series beginning Dec. 5. Your Town is a time to highlight the special people, places and events in a community.

NewsChannel 7 will highlight iconic places The Grand Theater, Hotel Wausau and the city’s oldest bars, businesses and churches.

The city of Wausau is also home to many historic homes and businesses. We’ll take a closer look at how these places have been preserved and restored.

Plus, what’s next in store for the city’s development and planning for the next 150 years.

We are also excited to bring you two live broads from the Grand Theater and Yawkey House.

