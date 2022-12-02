Wisconsin flu rates remain low, health experts express concern

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Only 30% of Wisconsin residents have gotten a flu vaccine. That is a level health experts say is worrisome.

Influenza, also called the flu, affects people differently and can lead to serious complications or even death. The flu season occurs in the fall and winter, although the exact dates and duration vary from year to year.

Dr. Dave Margolis is a pediatric cancer doctor from Children’s Wisconsin. He and several other health experts addressed the media Friday during a Zoom call.

“I‘ve been doing this a while, and I’ve seen children with cancer, die of influenza in my career. And when I see the rates of vaccine, and the trends we’re seeing in Wisconsin, right before Thanksgiving, and right now, I’m anxious about the holiday season,” said Dr. Margolis.

Nationally, the Center for Disease Control reports seasonal influenza activity is high and continues to increase across the country. In 2022 there were 14 pediatric deaths due to the flu, including two deaths this season.

