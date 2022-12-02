WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA has voted to approve a plan to sanction boys and girls lacrosse starting in the spring of 2024.

At today's WIAA Board of Control meeting, the WIAA voted to approve a plan to sanction boys & girls lacrosse as sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. They will be spring sports starting in 2024. More details on how seasons, tourneys., etc. will be structured to come. pic.twitter.com/zAdpE3dcfS — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) December 2, 2022

Lacrosse has been a club sports at local schools for a number of years, with D.C. Everest and Wausau supporting teams dating back to 2005.

Wissports.net reporter Travis Wilson says details regarding the seasons, the tournament and more will come at a later date.

