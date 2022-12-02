News and First Alert Weather App
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA has voted to approve a plan to sanction boys and girls lacrosse starting in the spring of 2024.

Lacrosse has been a club sports at local schools for a number of years, with D.C. Everest and Wausau supporting teams dating back to 2005.

Wissports.net reporter Travis Wilson says details regarding the seasons, the tournament and more will come at a later date.

