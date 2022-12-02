News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Firefighter publishes first book to inspire next generation of EMT’s

Two Dark Thirty is in stores on Amazon and Barnes and Noble
Two Dark Thirty is in stores on Amazon and Barnes and Noble(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coach, teacher, firefighter, and now author. Wausau firefighter-EMT Marc Hill has taken his wide range of experiences over the last two decades and written it all in his new book “Two Dark Thirty,” which has already received nationwide praise.

“Different fire chiefs from California and Arizona read it, and things like that they gave me a lot of feedback and said hey, you’ve got something,” says Hill.

In Two Dark Thirty, Hill uses his experiences in teaching and emergency services to provide a new generation of students with a condensed, easier way to learn about life as an EMT.

“I wanted to make an easy reference guide that you can easily read in a weekend and that you can come back to it over and over and over again and pick up maybe something new,” says Hill.

Even lessons that are an unfortunate reality of the business. “We don’t ever get taught in school how to tell someone their mother died,” says Hill. “No teacher ever told you you’re gonna do CPR on a six-month-old, they may not survive. How do you deal with that?”

Despite having a primary focus on emergency services, anyone can take away from what the book has to offer, “It could be any business, any organization, doesn’t just have to be the fire ems services,” says Hill. “I am an open book, literally, and there’s all kinds of things you can learn from it.”

To purchase the book and learn more about Hill and his stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events
Flakes will be flying mid to late evening.
First Alert Weather: A blast back to winter chill this weekend
A cold front will usher in snow showers and gusty winds tonight, followed by colder air into...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information