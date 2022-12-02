Wausau Firefighter publishes first book to inspire next generation of EMT’s

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coach, teacher, firefighter, and now author. Wausau firefighter-EMT Marc Hill has taken his wide range of experiences over the last two decades and written it all in his new book “Two Dark Thirty,” which has already received nationwide praise.

“Different fire chiefs from California and Arizona read it, and things like that they gave me a lot of feedback and said hey, you’ve got something,” says Hill.

In Two Dark Thirty, Hill uses his experiences in teaching and emergency services to provide a new generation of students with a condensed, easier way to learn about life as an EMT.

“I wanted to make an easy reference guide that you can easily read in a weekend and that you can come back to it over and over and over again and pick up maybe something new,” says Hill.

Even lessons that are an unfortunate reality of the business. “We don’t ever get taught in school how to tell someone their mother died,” says Hill. “No teacher ever told you you’re gonna do CPR on a six-month-old, they may not survive. How do you deal with that?”

Despite having a primary focus on emergency services, anyone can take away from what the book has to offer, “It could be any business, any organization, doesn’t just have to be the fire ems services,” says Hill. “I am an open book, literally, and there’s all kinds of things you can learn from it.”

To purchase the book and learn more about Hill and his stories, click here.

