Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What initially started as a way to fuel a knitting hobby has now grown into a mission to distribute winter accessories to those who need them.

For the last seven years, Sarah and Kip Kreager and a team of volunteers have placed homemade scarves, hats and mittens along the Wausau Holiday Parade route.

“I was a very novice knitter when my boys were very young. So I needed to get rid of some of the stuff that I was able to make, which was mainly just scarves at the time,” explained Sarah.

Sarah said she knit items from donated yarn. Then, in December 2016 she hung a dozen scarves downtown.

“I woke up the next morning to it being all over Facebook, and people asking who did it? So I fessed up and in January of 2017, we actually had our first official tie-off event and hung out a couple of hundred items,” she explained.

Sarah said while they do receive items from local crafters they also have help from a volunteer in Minnesota and Texas.

Sarah said the items are for people that need them, want them, and like them.

If you would like to help or donate new yarn, you can contact Chase the Chill on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.