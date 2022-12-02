Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place is expanding its supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids which has been made possible through a grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin.

With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Ave. South. Altmann Construction has started renovating the property with the goal to open the facility and accept program participants in the spring of 2023. The community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the new apartment site on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

Mary’s Place has been in operation for 17 years and is a non-profit organization providing short-term, 6–12 month housing to adult men and women with little to no income. Due to the apartment-style nature of the Wisconsin Rapids location, Mary’s Place will also be able to serve families.

The building will have three levels with 11 separate apartment units, a shared laundry room and common area space, and office space for the onsite house manager. Case management, mentoring and life coaching, job service referral, financial guidance, and community referrals will be provided to program participants.

Individuals wishing to participate in Mary’s Place programming pay a program fee of $80 per week. Transitional housing is intended to be a stepping stone for individuals to build their finances and access programs to support their next move to permanent long-term housing.

Currently, individuals in Wisconsin Rapids are referred 45 minutes away to Mary’s Place in Marshfield or 30 minutes to the Salvation Army Warming Shelter in Stevens Point. This poses a geographic barrier for transportation and a lack of familiarity with local community resources. In 2021, Mary’s Place served 186 people, 90 of whom were South Wood County residents.

Volunteer opportunities and more information about Mary’s Place can be found by visiting www.marysplacemarshfield.org.

