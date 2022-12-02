News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Brewers trade Wong to Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Abraham Toro, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Brewers had recently picked up Wong’s $10 million option for 2023. Trade interest in the second baseman began picking up in the last week

Winker started his career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he played for five seasons. He was traded to the Mariners before last season, where he hit 14 home runs with a .219 batting average. He was an all-star in 2021. Winker is set to be a free agent after next season.

Toro was with the Houston Astros for two and a half seasons before being traded to the Mariners during the 2021 season. He hit ten home runs with a .185 batting average last season.

In two seasons with the Brewers, Wong hit 29 home runs with 97 RBI and a .261 batting average. Wong is set to be a free agent after next season.

