Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - DC Everest Senior High School school resource Officer Frank Wierzbanowski will retire on Dec. 7

Wierzbanowski was placed on administrative leave about a week ago. On Nov. 22, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said the leave was due to an internal review for possible policy violations.

A letter sent to parents at the time from the district read:

“We have been made aware by the Everest Metro Police Department that Everest Metro School Resource Officer Frank Wierzbanowski has been placed on paid leave. We understand our School Resource Officers play an important role in our schools and during Officer Wierzbanowski’s absence we will continue to collaborate with the Everest Metro Police Department to provide our students and staff with the support and resources they need.”

Wierzbanowski began his career as the school liaison officer in 2007. He previously worked as a police officer in southern Florida.

Chief Schulz explained by email the internal review/investigation was not completed due to the retirement announcement.

