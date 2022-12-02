Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses.

Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges of the contest will be riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 14.

“In an effort to make Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride more exciting, we thought hosting a city-wide holiday decorating contest would encourage more people to decorate their homes and businesses, and make it more fun for riders by having them be the judges,” said Brad Brummond, Merrill Transit Administrator.

To participate in the Tour of Lights Holiday Decorating Contest, your home or business must be within city limits.

City residents who wish to participate should call Merrill Transit at 715-536-7112. Business owners who wish to participate should call the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-536-9474.

Each year, the Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes and takes them on a bus ride to tour the city and see homes and businesses that are decorated for the holidays. The duration of the tour is around two hours or less. The Tour of Lights Bus Ride is free for the public.

Only 75 seats are available, to reserve one, call Merrill Transit at 715-536-7112.

The City of Merrill hosts holiday decorating contest and tour of lights bus ride (City of Merrill)

