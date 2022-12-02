Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning.

According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.

According to the email, administration did not feel staff and student safety were in jeopardy at any point. The decision to go into a soft hold was a precautionary measure.

Newschannel 7 has reached out to the school district and will update this story when we learn more.

