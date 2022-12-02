News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning.

According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.

According to the email, administration did not feel staff and student safety were in jeopardy at any point. The decision to go into a soft hold was a precautionary measure.

Newschannel 7 has reached out to the school district and will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee

Latest News

Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024
'Chase the Chill' has been providing winter warmth for nearly five years
Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking
Organization provides winter warmth during the holidays
-Chase The Chill!