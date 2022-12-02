First Alert Weather: Mild weather Friday before turning cold & windy for the weekend!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nice warm up to the 40s for the second day of December. Though, mild weather conditions won’t last long as a cold front rebounds our temperatures.

Increasing clouds throughout Friday with highs above average in the low 40s. But winds will be breezy (WSAW)

Some sunshine to start Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the daytime ahead of a cold front arriving during the night. Highs near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the south during the daytime, but a south wind won’t feel terrible. Though Friday night for the Wausau Holiday Parade will feature some brisk winds with temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to dress in at least a couple of layers to stay warm.

Light snow is likely in the Northwoods, starting after 8 PM, while snow showers are possible in Central Wisconsin around 9-10 PM. Minor snow accumulations up to an inch by early Saturday morning. Though accumulations are minor, it will be just enough to make for some slippery conditions on the roads early Saturday. Additionally, winds will pick up and become strong during the overnight hours. Winds out of the northwest gusting between 30-40 mph. This could lead to some blowing and drifting of snow.

Saturday will be chilly. Morning wind chills at or below zero, with daytime wind chills near 5°. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Skies will be sunny and remain sunny through Sunday. Remaining breezy for the second half of the weekend, with highs near 30°. A chance for snow showers on Monday.

