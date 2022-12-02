First Alert Weather: A blast back to winter chill this weekend
A cold front Friday night will bring snow showers, gusty winds, and tumbling temperatures into the region to start the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Changes are on the way for Friday night in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front traversing the Upper Midwest will roll through during the mid to late evening hours. Ahead of the front for the Wausau Holiday Parade during the early evening, it will be relatively mild with temps in the 30s and lots of clouds. By 9 or 10 PM, the cold front will cross the region, picking up the winds and producing light snow/snow showers through or a little after midnight. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible, creating some slippery spots. Winds will remain blustery, gusting up to 40 mph overnight into Saturday morning. Lows by morning on Saturday in the upper single digits to mid 10s.
Temperatures on Saturday will be about 20 degrees lower with a fair amount of sun and still breezy. Daytime temperatures top out in the mid 10s to near 20. Wind chill values starting Saturday morning are going to be below zero, only rebounding into the single digits above zero during the midday and afternoon hours Saturday. Be sure to bundle up before heading outside.
The winds taper Saturday night with a few passing clouds. Lows by Sunday morning settle back into the single digits. A good deal of sun on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.
Clouds return on Monday with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with perhaps some snow showers around. Highs in the mid 20s. Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with highs near 30. Next Friday, December 9th has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.