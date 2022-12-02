First Alert Weather: A blast back to winter chill this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Changes are on the way for Friday night in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front traversing the Upper Midwest will roll through during the mid to late evening hours. Ahead of the front for the Wausau Holiday Parade during the early evening, it will be relatively mild with temps in the 30s and lots of clouds. By 9 or 10 PM, the cold front will cross the region, picking up the winds and producing light snow/snow showers through or a little after midnight. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible, creating some slippery spots. Winds will remain blustery, gusting up to 40 mph overnight into Saturday morning. Lows by morning on Saturday in the upper single digits to mid 10s.

Snow showers will affect the area as winds pick up. (WSAW)

A coating to 1" is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Temperatures on Saturday will be about 20 degrees lower with a fair amount of sun and still breezy. Daytime temperatures top out in the mid 10s to near 20. Wind chill values starting Saturday morning are going to be below zero, only rebounding into the single digits above zero during the midday and afternoon hours Saturday. Be sure to bundle up before heading outside.

Breezy and colder Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine. (WSAW)

Below zero wind chills Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. (WSAW)

Wind chills in the single digits near zero midday Saturday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The winds taper Saturday night with a few passing clouds. Lows by Sunday morning settle back into the single digits. A good deal of sun on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

After a chilly weekend, highs will be running close to or a bit below average. (WSAW)

Clouds return on Monday with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with perhaps some snow showers around. Highs in the mid 20s. Considerable cloudiness on Thursday with highs near 30. Next Friday, December 9th has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s.

