Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

