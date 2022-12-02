News and First Alert Weather App
December opens up with full night of prep action

Lakeland boys’ hockey, Mosinee and Columbus Catholic boys’ basketball pick up wins Thursday
High School Sports 12-1-22
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar officially flipped to the final month of the year Thursday, meaning winter sports are officially in full swing. On a busy night across the area, Mosinee was one of the busiest destinations.

In hockey, the Mosinee hockey team launched conference play by hosting Lakeland Union. Despite Caden Schmirler’s two first-period goals, the Thunderbirds picked up a monster GNC road win, coming from behind to win 5-4. Jack Rubo started the scoring for Lakeland in the first period with a backhand goal.

Across the street, Mosinee boys’ basketball played their home opener, welcoming in the Bluejays down from Merrill. Mosinee flexed their muscle in the contest, running away with the win 79-51.

Elsewhere, in Marshfield, Columbus Catholic defended their home court against Pacelli, thanks to a big night shooting by Blake Jacobi, who hit seven threes en route to a 23-point night. The Dons won the game 68-56.

