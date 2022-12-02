News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital

Christmas in July was awarded a $10k donation from Axis Insurance Agency through the 2022...
Christmas in July was awarded a $10k donation from Axis Insurance Agency through the 2022 Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® Make More Happen Awards program. (L-R): Christina Vecchiolla, Hope Ukpong, Greg Cemke, Paula Vesely, and Heidi Giese.(Axis Insurance)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July.

The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.

Paula Vesely, Owner of Axis Insurance Agency, originally received a $5,000 donation for Christmas in July thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2022 Make More Happen™ Awards.

A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/Axis-Insurance-Agency, where Axis Insurance Agency had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. 

Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Christmas in July.

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, and Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of...
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
Popular DC Everest school resource office to retire amid administrative leave
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released

Latest News

Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays
Your Town Wausau
Your Town Wausau begins Dec. 5 celebrating city’s history
Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest
Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023