Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July.

The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.

Paula Vesely, Owner of Axis Insurance Agency, originally received a $5,000 donation for Christmas in July thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2022 Make More Happen™ Awards.

A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/Axis-Insurance-Agency, where Axis Insurance Agency had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Christmas in July.

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, and Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

