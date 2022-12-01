WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather.

The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert.

Franzen will explain the physical processes that drive winter weather and the global forces that shape our climate system.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51″ is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau.

Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.