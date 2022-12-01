Watson’s emergence proving crucial for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been nearly three months since Christian Watson dropped a long pass at Minnesota in his very first pass in the NFL game. However, the last three games have made that drop a distant memory. Watson has set the league on fire, hauling in six touchdowns in Green Bay’s last three games.

“There was nothing that happened in practice that clicked, it was just confidence,” said Aaron Rodgers. “A confident player can raise the level of their game sometimes astronomically.”

Even Watson’s veteran receiver teammates are taking note of the rookie’s growing confidence.

“You can just see that he’s not really thinking or hesitating on a lot of his routes and decision-making,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It’s taken time for that confidence to grow. Watson missed significant time in the first half of the season with a multitude of injuries. Through the first nine weeks of the season, Watson played in just six games, bringing in just ten catches and one touchdown. Since then, Watson’s had 12 catches for 265 yards and six touchdowns.

“Any time you have a young player, and he missed basically the entire preseason, he missed all the games, the practices, there’s going to be a learning curve,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

As success continues to pile up over the last few weeks, it only continues to bolster the rookie’s role on a team, not just this year, but continuing into the future.

“He’s catching everything, been very consistent and he’s kind of carrying himself different,” said Rodgers. “It’s fun to see.”

