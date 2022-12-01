The true lifestyle cost of Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ revealed

LONDON (WSAW) - Netflix is set to release a slew of season premiers this month, one that has been waited on for a year now is the hit show ‘Emily in Paris’ which will return for its third season on Dec. 21.

The second season amassed over 107 million hours viewed in just the first five days, giving the conception that the lavish lifestyle of the main character Emily Cooper is compelling, to say the least. With flaunting around in expensive clothes, dining out at some of the most romantic places in Paris, and attending extravagant fashion events, it brings to question just how much this lifestyle must cost and how someone could ever think about affording it.

Financial experts at newcasinos.com have analyzed Emily’s lifestyle to determine her spending habits compared to her salary. As she lives in Paris, the numbers shown have been converted from Euros to U.S. dollars.

When it comes to clothes, Emily is quite the big spender. Based solely on the outfits you see in the show, experts have estimated that she spends over $75,000 annually on clothing. Wearing all those high-priced designer outfits, including the yellow printed jacket that she is seen wearing in episode four of season two which is priced at nearly $54,000 alone, she must have to cut back on spending in some areas, right?

Not even a little bit as experts have priced her apartment in the show at a gaudy $33,000 per year. That does not even include utilities and other bills which tack on another $2,300 a year. Her nightlife entertainment, including dining out, totals around another $4,500 every year with the assumption she dines and enjoys a night out twice a week.

In total, she spends just over $120,000 a year to live this incredible lifestyle, which equates to $73,000 over her annual income.

A New Casinos spokesperson says this is a study simply for light-hearted fun, “When it comes to our favorite fiction TV shows, we sometimes have to remind ourselves that it isn’t a reality. Emily in Paris is a show in which extravagance is at the core but it’s interesting to see just how unrealistic the luxurious living of Emily is. The findings are a friendly reminder that her lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that her salary doesn’t cover half of her spending.”

