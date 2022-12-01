News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County, New York, on Thursday. (Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

Latest News

About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County,...
Aerial video: School bus crash in New York
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix releases trailer for Harry and Meghan's docuseries
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season