Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Kaul has sued to overturn the ban and named as defendants Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski.

They filed motions Wednesday to dismiss the case. They argue that Kaul lacks standing and that the ban is clearly in effect despite statutory revisions.

