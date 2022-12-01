Pointer women fall in WIAC opener

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball opened their WIAC schedule Wednesday, falling to UW-Stout 64-58 in a close back-and-forth game.

Despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Pointers were outscored 27-12 in the last frame, losing by six points. Jamie Pfeifer led UWSP in scoring with 15 points on 6-11 shooting.

The Pointers are back at home Saturday to take on UW-Platteville. The game tips at 3:00 p.m.

The UWSP men also played UW-Stout Wednesday, for them in Menominee. The Pointers lost 93-69. Zach Moots led UWSP in scoring with 19 points. They also face UW-Platteville Saturday.

