News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pointer women fall in WIAC opener

UWSP lost 64-58 at home to UW-Stout Wednesday
Basketball 11-30-22
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball opened their WIAC schedule Wednesday, falling to UW-Stout 64-58 in a close back-and-forth game.

Despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Pointers were outscored 27-12 in the last frame, losing by six points. Jamie Pfeifer led UWSP in scoring with 15 points on 6-11 shooting.

The Pointers are back at home Saturday to take on UW-Platteville. The game tips at 3:00 p.m.

The UWSP men also played UW-Stout Wednesday, for them in Menominee. The Pointers lost 93-69. Zach Moots led UWSP in scoring with 19 points. They also face UW-Platteville Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released

Latest News

Basketball 11-30-22
Basketball 11-30-22
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass...
Watson’s emergence proving crucial for Packers
High school sports 11/29/22
High school sports 11/29/22
Grant Warren in a basketball game vs Auburndale.
Four area teams pick up wins in Nov. 29 prep highlights