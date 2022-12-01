Packers star supports Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin with custom cleats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon announced that he will support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin with custom cleats for the upcoming Dec. 4 game against the Chicago Bears.

The cleats will be worn as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign where players wear cleats that promote a cause near and dear to their hearts.

“The Wisconsin community has embraced me and my family and I want to continue to use my platform to make a positive impact all across the state,” Dillon says. “I am happy to partner with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for My Cause My Cleats to help raise awareness for our neighbors in need.”

This past summer, Dillon supported Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Healthy Kids Healthy Summer campaign. He helped provide more than 750,000 meals for Wisconsin kids who didn’t have access to food while school was out.

“Teaming up with AJ and Gab Dillon has been truly incredible,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “Their passion for the community, fans across our state, and commitment to solving hunger has been remarkable. We’re so excited to see AJ score a few touchdowns in these custom cleats on Sunday.”

Designs include the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin logo, cheese blocks to represent the Packers, and a cartoon “Quadzilla” holding an apple. A symbol to both the nickname branded to Dillon during training camp in his rookie season and the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin story when the first donation 40 years ago was 600 pounds of apples.

AJ Dillon's My Cause My Cleats (Feeding America)

