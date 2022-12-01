Morgan Wallen to perform at American Family Field in April

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Country music superstar Morgan Wallen’s North American leg of his “One Night at a Time” tour will start in Milwaukee at American Family Field on April 15.

His tour begins in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15. HARDY, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman (Fall in Love) will perform in Milwaukee as well. Wallen’s latest album, “Dangerous: The Double Album” sat on the number one spot of the Billboard 200 in early 2021. He then released the song “You Proof” as a single earlier in 2022.

After a video was circulated of Wallen using a racial slur in 2021, a significant amount of backlash and fallout ensued. Wallen even had to cancel concert performances including one in Wisconsin. Wallen has since apologized and “Dangerous” continues to set records. He performed at the Resch Center back in April, earning the highest-grossing concert the Green Bay arena has ever had in its 20-year existence.

All fans will have a chance to get their tickets before they go on sale by registering for the Morgan Wallen Presale available from Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open and selected fans will receive further instructions on accessing this presale.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on all ticket-buying platforms. VIP packages will be available on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Wallen is also scheduled for a performance in Chicago at Wrigley Field on June 23.

