Marshfield kids invited to decorate holiday cards for local nursing homes

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union is inviting area children to decorate holiday greeting cards at MMCCU for nursing home residents.

The credit union will have a decorating table with plenty of art supplies available in their lobby, or parents can pick up a card stock kit by going through the drive-thru during open hours. The card stock was donated by Premier Printing in Marshfield.

“We wanted to do something to encourage the spirit of giving this holiday season,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, MMCCU. “We thought this would be a great way for kids to have fun and also to bring joy to local nursing home residents.”

All kids who decorate 10 or more cards will be entered into a drawing for a MACCI gift certificate. Five winners will be selected. Youth who are members of the MMCCU Kids Rewards Club are encouraged to decorate 10 cards to earn an extra spin on the prize wheel.

“Our Kids Rewards Club is a great way to teach kids about finances in a fun way,” said Rasmussen. “Along with teaching kids about finances, we also like to do fun activities like this to help teach kids the joy of giving back!”

Decorated cards are due back to MMCCU by Dec. 19 at noon. To learn more about the Kids Rewards Club, click here.

Colin and Elliot Rasmussen with their decorated greeting cards (MMCCU)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.