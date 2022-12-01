News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield kids invited to decorate holiday cards for local nursing homes

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union is inviting area children to decorate holiday greeting cards at MMCCU for nursing home residents.

The credit union will have a decorating table with plenty of art supplies available in their lobby, or parents can pick up a card stock kit by going through the drive-thru during open hours. The card stock was donated by Premier Printing in Marshfield.

“We wanted to do something to encourage the spirit of giving this holiday season,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, MMCCU. “We thought this would be a great way for kids to have fun and also to bring joy to local nursing home residents.”

All kids who decorate 10 or more cards will be entered into a drawing for a MACCI gift certificate. Five winners will be selected. Youth who are members of the MMCCU Kids Rewards Club are encouraged to decorate 10 cards to earn an extra spin on the prize wheel.

“Our Kids Rewards Club is a great way to teach kids about finances in a fun way,” said Rasmussen. “Along with teaching kids about finances, we also like to do fun activities like this to help teach kids the joy of giving back!”

Decorated cards are due back to MMCCU by Dec. 19 at noon. To learn more about the Kids Rewards Club, click here.

Colin and Elliot Rasmussen with their decorated greeting cards
Colin and Elliot Rasmussen with their decorated greeting cards(MMCCU)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

Latest News

2 D.C. Everest students win Congressional app design contest
The true lifestyle cost of Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ revealed
The two health care systems are now merged as of Dec. 1.
Gundersen Health, Bellin Health complete merger
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants