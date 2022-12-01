Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, it has helped prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable.

That same year, UW-Stevens Point created what started as the Environmental Task Force by Byron Shaw, late emeritus professor of water resources. It is now the Water and Environmental Analysis Lab. Over its 50 years, communities, student employees, and hundreds of thousands of residents have benefited from its water testing programs, educational outreach, and five decades of data collected from groundwater sources across the state and the nation.

“Everyone in Wisconsin benefits from clean drinking water, lakes, and rivers. Our work empowers communities and individuals to learn as much as possible about their water quality, so they are better able to make decisions on managing one of our state’s most valuable resources,” says Kevin Masarik, a groundwater specialist and director of the Center for Watershed Education at UW-Stevens Point, which houses the lab in the College of Natural Resources.

All of the well water data that WEAL collects feeds into an online resource for state water quality, the Well Water Viewer. An interactive website, it offers different parameters, such as nitrate, lead, and bacteria, across the counties and informs private well owners what testing may be needed for their property.

Sophomore Lizzi Gizzi, Galloway, Wis., started working at WEAL in her first semester at UW-Stevens Point. Growing up next to the Little Wolf River, she has always been inspired to study water and nature, leading to a major in hydrology and a minor in chemistry. “I heard about the job, and it was exactly what I wanted to do,” Gizzi said. “Once I started I knew it was the perfect place for me. I love the camaraderie here and knowing that I am helping people.”

WEAL employs seven full-time staff, 18 part-time student staff, and two administrative professionals. The lab maintains certifications from the state DNR, and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and the U.S. Geological Survey. These efforts provide a level of trust and assure quality control for WEAL analysis, Masarik said.

“The world is constantly changing, and water quality will always be at risk due to human activity and climate change,” said Masarik. “Without the longstanding Environmental Task Force and WEAL archive, we’d be less able to understand the impact our groundwater has on our lakes, rivers, and streams. We hope to continue testing water and monitoring it to better understand how it’s changing over the next 50 years.”

For water testing or water education, go to the WEAL website, call 715-346-3209, or email Water.and.Environmental.Analysis.Lab@uwsp.edu.

Sophomore hydrology major Lizzi G., works on a project in the Water and Environmental Analysis Lab, where she has worked since her first year at UW-Stevens Point. (UWSP)

