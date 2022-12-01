News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December

Up & down temperatures to last through the weekend. Snow showers moving in Friday night.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Continue to bundle up and dress for the weather Thursday. Weather conditions won’t be as chilly as the day before, however, our high temperature trend indicates a warm up for Friday before another tumble over the weekend.

Temperature whiplash through the weekend
Partly cloudy skies Thursday morning will clear to sunshine for the afternoon. Sunshine will help warm high temperatures to the low 30s. Though, daytime wind chills will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Though, wind chills won’t be as brutal as Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Thursday but conditions will remain slightly chilly during the afternoon
Clouds return Friday, and increase throughout the daytime. Temperatures to warm ahead of a warm front, as highs reach the low 40s. Breezy winds return as a low pressure system pushes through the Great Lakes.

Friday will be cloudy but mild with above average highs in the low 40s
Wausau Holiday Parade looking mild Friday evening after 5 PM. Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Though, winds will be breezy out of the south, gusting up to 30 mph.

Wausau Holiday Parade will feature great outdoor weather!
A cold front will track through the Badger State late Friday, bringing a quick dumping of snow showers during the night. Snow accumulations around 1-2 inches over the Northwoods, with lesser amounts of snow further south.

A quick hitting system Friday night ahead of a moving cold front
Snow accumulations up to an inch
Temperatures take a quick tumble after midnight heading into Satursday. Single digit lows Saturday morning, with highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. Winds will remain gusty. Expect sunshine for the entire weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm near 30 Sunday and Monday. A chance for snow showers to arrive Monday evening.

Up and down temperatures Friday through Sunday
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

