Bridges Virtual Academy earns top virtual charter school in state

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridges Virtual Academy, a K4-12 Virtual Charter School of the Merrill Area Public Schools, earned a School Report Card rating of 81.4, which “exceeds expectations” by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

This is the fifth consecutive report card where BVA has scored the highest of all 60 Wisconsin Virtual Charter Schools. Last year’s score of 85.2 earned BVA a “significantly exceeds expectations” rating which was the best the school has done over its impressive stretch.

According to BVA Executive Director John Hagemeister, “Our school’s overarching goal is to be the best virtual charter school in the state of Wisconsin. We have worked very hard, in partnership with our student’s parents, to provide all students with quality instructional processes that develop independent learning skills and lead to high achievement. Relationships are the foundation of what we do and it is clear that our work continues to pay off in our demonstrated performance.”

In addition to achieving the highest score in comparison with all other Virtual Charter Schools, BVA also was listed as Wisconsin’s #1 Best Online High School by Niche. Niche is the “market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families,” providing in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings.

BVA has developed a unique approach to virtual education over the last 10 years. The school has become one of the strongest online programs in the state because of their commitment to finding innovative and engaging ways to provide educational services to students and families. For more information about Bridges Virtual Academy, visit the school website at www.bvaedu.org.

