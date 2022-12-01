Axe throwing championships on target for Appleton this weekend

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Axe and Knife Throwing Championships will be in Appleton this weekend hosting throwers from four countries and 38 states competing for world titles including 26 competitors from Wisconsin.

Competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship. Section 715 in Plover is hosting the World Warm Up Tournament to give both pros and amateurs a chance to test out their throwing arms.

Axe and knife throwers from central Wisconsin have one goal in mind, to bring home the title. Section 715 Manager Chris Adams says, “This is the best of the best. You want to win. Everyone’s really excited to utilize this opportunity going into Saturday and to warm up and go up against some of the best.”

Axe thrower Dave Miller, a member of Blades and Boards in Rib Mountain, says, “There is some science to how different types of axes spin in the air and how they leave your hand. A lot of mental preparation, knowing what you can do, and pushing yourself to do that. Just got out and try it, and see if you enjoy it and you never know. You might be at the next World Championship ax throwing.”

Axe thrower Lucas Johnson came from Tennessee to compete and only started throwing two years ago. “Being in this position before helps a lot. To be able to realize that, you know, it’s like any other tournament. Just take it one throw at a time,” he says.

”It’s a lot of practice. A lot of muscle memory. Trying to repeat the same thing over and over again to be consistent with it,” Adams added.

John Doepke who is also a Blades and Boards member says, “To be able to make it in all four competitions, or all four events, is amazing to me.”

The warm-up tournament ends on Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. The World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton will start Dec. 2 with the finals airing Dec. 4 on ESPN.

